New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet has approved a proposal to establish the 'Delhi Teachers University'.

After the cabinet meeting, Kejriwal said in a press conference, ''This University will prepare highly qualified and well-trained teachers in Delhi itself. As per the commitment of the Delhi Government, 'Delhi Teachers University' Bill 2021 will be placed before the Delhi Vidhan Sabha in the coming session.''

"Delhi Teachers University' will be a public university dedicated to preparing excellent quality Teachers for the city across different school stages. This University will offer among others, 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes like BA-BEd, BSc-Bed, to help develop a new generation of teachers," he said.

Kejriwal added that the students of this University will be attached with Delhi Government schools for the entire duration of their course to get hands-on experience with a strong emphasis on action research.

"This will help students gain excellent practical knowledge in addition to theoretical knowledge. Admission to the new University will start for the academic session 2022-23.''

''Delhi Teachers University' will be a centre for excellence in teacher preparation at both pre-service and in-service in the areas of education studies, leadership and policy. It will engage in world-class teaching and research in emerging areas of teacher education to achieve excellence in school education through national and international collaborations. It will work towards bridging the gap between practice, research and policy in teacher preparation while constantly engaging with the dynamic concept and realities of quality education in the city of Delhi, added the Chief Minister.

The Delhi government is preparing to appoint globally reputed scholars as Vice-Chancellor and Professors of this university. The University will be set up at Bakkarwala. It will operate as a multidisciplinary academic centre that brings together various stakeholders as practising and aspiring teachers, teacher educators, parents, administrators, policy planners, and content developers, in a dialogue through a range of programmes and activities. (ANI)

