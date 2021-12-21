Goa, December 21: In yet another case of crime against women, a 31-year-old foreign national was raped by 2 people in the toilet of the famous bar and restaurant in North Goa's Siolim. Police have arrested the two accused under the charges of rape.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the victim had gone to a well-known bar and restaurant in Siolim in North Goa on December 18. When the victim had gone to the bathroom of the bar and restaurant, the two accused forcefully took her inside the toilet and raped her. Delhi: Prostitution racket busted by Police, 2 Women from Uzbekistan Arrested.

Acting on the complaint of the victim, Panaji women's police apprehended the two accused, identified as Rakesh Thapa and Muskan Pradhan on the night of December 18. The two accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

