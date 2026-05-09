India News | Delhi: Transformer Catches Fire at Prasar Bharati Secretariat on Copernicus Marg

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): A transformer caught fire at the Prasar Bharati Secretariat building located on Copernicus Marg in the national capital on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic among people present in the area. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

According to fire department officials, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after information regarding the blaze was received. Firefighters launched an operation to contain the fire and succeeded in bringing the situation under control within a short period of time.

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Officials said the fire was confined to the transformer area, preventing it from spreading further inside the premises. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Further details regarding the extent of damage are awaited.

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Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier this week, a fire had broken out at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building in New Delhi on May 5, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, the blaze at the RBI building had originated from a box containing solar panels installed at the premises. Fire officials stated that the fire was brought under control promptly, and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the RBI building after information about the fire was received. Officials said the fire call was received at around 1:05 PM, and the blaze was controlled within approximately 15 minutes. (ANI)

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