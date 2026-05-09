Jhansi Shocker: Celebratory Firing at Wedding in Turns Fatal, Bride’s Uncle Dies After Cousin Opens Fire in Uttar Pradesh

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A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi turned tragic after a man died in alleged celebratory firing during the bride’s arrival ceremony, police said on Friday. According to officials, the incident took place during a marriage function where family members and guests had gathered to welcome the bride. During the celebrations, the bride’s cousin allegedly opened fire in the air, but one of the bullets struck the bride’s uncle, causing critical injuries. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.

Incident Occurred During Wedding Celebrations

Police said the firing took place amid music and celebrations as relatives welcomed the bride during the ceremony. Preliminary investigations suggest the accused fired from a licensed weapon as part of celebratory firing, a practice that has repeatedly led to fatal accidents during weddings and public gatherings. Morena Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Attending Maasi's Wedding Dies After Bullet Pierces His Chest During Celebratory Firing in Madhya Pradesh.

Witnesses said panic spread across the venue immediately after the gunshot struck the victim. Family members stopped the ceremony as relatives rushed the injured man for medical treatment.

Police Launch Investigation

Police officials said a case has been registered and the accused cousin is being questioned in connection with the incident. The weapon used in the firing has reportedly been seized for forensic examination. Authorities said they are investigating whether proper firearm regulations were violated and whether negligence led to the death. Officials added that statements of family members and guests present at the venue are being recorded as part of the inquiry. Jhansi Shocker: Passenger Beaten Up by Vendor for Objecting to Overpriced Food in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Celebratory Firing Continues to Raise Safety Concerns

Incidents linked to celebratory firing have been reported from several states in recent years despite repeated warnings from law enforcement agencies. Police officials have frequently urged people not to use firearms during weddings, processions or festive gatherings because of the risk of accidental deaths and injuries.

Legal experts note that celebratory firing can attract serious criminal charges under provisions related to negligence, illegal use of firearms and culpable homicide, depending on the circumstances of the case.

Wedding Celebration Ends in Mourning

The incident left the family in shock, with the wedding celebrations abruptly turning into mourning. Local residents said the tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers associated with firing weapons during public celebrations. Police said further action would be taken after completion of the investigation and forensic examination of the firearm.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).