New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The national capital has turned into a "dumping yard" in the last 15 years of the BJP's tenure in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, AAP leader Atishi said on Tuesday as her party started the 'Kude Par Jansamvad' campaign ahead of polls to the civic body.

In a public meeting in Kalkaji, she said the corporation elections are not about political parties, but about concerns of people and whether their localities are kept clean.

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation Delhi (MCD) -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms. The high-stake civic polls on December 4 is largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

"Through this jansamvad we are seeking a feedback on the BJP's work in the MCD. The BJP has turned Delhi into a dumping yard in 15 years. Appeal to everyone to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the MCD elections and bring the Kejriwal model in the MCD to clean Delhi," Atishi said on the launch of the campaign at 13,682 booths.

The "garbage mountains" in the city have become symbols of shame and they fall apart frequently and claim lives, the leader of the AAP, which is power in Delhi alleged, referring to landfill sites.

"The BJP cannot even imagine the amount of shame we have to face when our relatives and friends identify Delhi by these landfills. The garbage mountains are even unstable now. They frequently fall apart and take lives of innocents. Two workers got trapped under a huge mound of garbage on Monday," she claimed.

AAP leader and the party's MCD poll in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, claimed that fire incidents are reported at landfill sites every year, and these should be investigated and culprits put in jail.

"The BJP was trying to widen the spread of garbage at the Ghazipur landfill and a huge part of the garbage mountain fell on homes of nearby residents," Pathak said.

He also claimed that as all "three garbage mountains cannot be made any higher, the BJP is preparing to build 16 new garbage mountains across Delhi".

The landfill sites have become life-threatening and people who live near them have been facing severe health issues, mostly respiratory issues, for quite some time now, Pathak claimed.

The lives of people have been put at risk, he said.

