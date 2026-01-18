New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Under the ongoing drive against proclaimed offenders, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Central District, Delhi Police, has arrested two absconding brothers who had been evading the law and judicial proceedings for years.

According to the Delhi Police, the arrested accused have been identified as Monu Tomar @ Vipin Kumar and Sohan @ Sonu Tomar. Both had been declared Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in a case related to physical assault and criminal intimidation.

A special team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell intensified efforts to trace the fugitives using sustained technical analysis, local intelligence inputs, and manual surveillance. Repeated raids at their residences revealed that the accused were deliberately staying underground to avoid arrest.

On January 17, 2026, the team received specific and credible information regarding the presence of both absconding brothers in the Shiv Vihar area of Delhi. Acting swiftly, a trap was laid, and a raid was conducted, leading to the successful apprehension of both accused, the police said.

Verification of records revealed that both accused were declared Proclaimed Offenders in FIR No. 495/2018 under sections 323/341/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code, registered at Police Station Karawal Nagar, by the Court at Karkardooma Courts on January 16, 2026.

Police further stated that both accused are also involved in multiple previous criminal cases, reflecting their persistent criminal conduct.

With their arrest, the Central District Police has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against absconders and habitual offenders. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

