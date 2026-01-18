Darbhanga, January 18: Police in Darbhanga have arrested a local religious preacher after serious allegations of s*xual exploitation of a minor girl surfaced, triggering outrage across the district. The accused, Shravan Das Ji Maharaj, was taken into custody following the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) at the Laheriasarai Women’s Police Station.

Allegations and Background

According to the complaint filed by the survivor’s family, the preacher allegedly established a relationship with the minor by promising marriage. Police officials say the s*xual abuse continued over a period of time, during which the girl reportedly became pregnant. Investigators claim efforts were made to suppress the matter before the family approached authorities. ‘Antim Alvida’: Rohini Ghavari, Woman Who Accused Chandrashekhar Azad of Sexual Exploitation, Threatens Suicide Over ‘Police Inaction’, Shares Alleged Private Video of Nagina MP.

Shravan Das is associated with the Shri Ram Janaki Temple located in the Balbhadrapur area of Darbhanga. The FIR also names another religious figure, Mahant Ram Udit Das, popularly known as Mauni Baba. Police are investigating whether he had prior knowledge of or any role in the alleged s*xual offence. Who Is Satua Baba? Spiritual Leader at Magh Mela 2026 Draws Attention for Luxury Car Collection (Watch Video).

Darbhanga Preacher Arrested on POCSO Charges

Famous #Bihar kathavachak Shravan Das arrested by Women’s Police in #Darbhanga. Accused of sexually exploiting a minor for over a year under false marriage promises. Forced abortion alleged. POCSO case filed. Guru Mauni Baba under scanner. pic.twitter.com/oDqqOZeDW9 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 18, 2026

Legal Action and Investigation

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sxual Offences (POCSO) Act, considering the age of the survivor. Police confirmed that the minor has undergone a mandatory medical examination and that digital and physical evidence related to the alleged **sxual exploitation** is being collected for the charge sheet.

The arrest has sent shockwaves through Balbhadrapur and nearby localities, where Shravan Das was known for his religious discourses. Large crowds gathered near the temple complex after news of the arrest, with residents expressing disbelief and concern over the serious s*xual allegations.

Shravan Das remains in judicial custody as the investigation continues. Officials stated that since the case involves a minor and allegations of s*xual abuse, proceedings will be fast-tracked under the POCSO framework to ensure a timely trial.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

