New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Delhi Waqf Board looking after nearly 2,000 donated properties in the city is working to launch a website to disseminate information about functions of the panel and other related subjects, officials said on Friday.

The seven-member panel did not have any website so far, they said.

The move comes amid the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by Parliament.

The bill aiming to streamline management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

"We are working on the website to ensure it's user friendly and informative. We are also planning to upload the list of the all registered Waqf properties that number around 2000," said an official.

It will help in making the general people stakeholders in ensuring the properties serve the purpose of charity for which they were donated and do not get encroached, he said.

The official said the portal will also serve to educate people about the concept of the Waqf and functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

An overall awareness could be created through this online platform available to all, including the stakeholders, he added.

The Delhi Waqf Board manages properties, including graveyards, residential and commercial buildings, shops, mosques and land spread across the city. Many of these have huge commercial value that can be properly tapped to generate funds for charity and other works for the welfare of the Muslim community, the officials said.

The Board that once had over 60 employees has fallen to "neglect" in past many years with just over a dozen employees working to safeguard the properties besides doing other works, they said. PTI VIT

