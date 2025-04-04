New Delhi, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link) project later this month, according to Executive Director of the Railway Board, Dilip Kumar. Speaking to ANI, the Railway Board official said on Friday that the event is planned for the third week of this month.

"The inauguration of this rail section is scheduled to be done by the Prime Minister, who will visit Jammu and other locations to dedicate this rail section to the nation. According to the information, the event is planned for the third week of this month," the Executive Director of the Railway Board, Dilip Kumar said.

Noting that the USBRL project is a "very important project" for Indian Railways, through which the entire country's rail network is connecting to the Kashmir Valley's network, Kumar said that under this project, two significant bridges have been built, one over the Chenab River and the other over the Anji River. He highlighted that the bridge over the Chenab River is 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower.

"Its total height is 467 meters, and 29,000 metric tons of steel have been used in its construction. The construction of this bridge was quite challenging because the area is an earthquake-prone region, so its design and construction were done in such a way that even if an eight-magnitude earthquake occurs, it will not affect the bridge," Kumar said.

Speaking on the Anji River bridge, the Railway Board Executive Director said that the bridge is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, with 96 cables installed. "It is 473 meters long. The entire stretch from Katra to Srinagar is in the Himalayan region, and constructing a railway line in this area was highly challenging. A total of 38 tunnels have been built on this route, with a combined length of 119 kilometers. Similarly, 927 bridges have been constructed on this rail section, with a combined length of 13 kilometers. When passengers travel on this line, it will be a unique experience showcasing the country's engineering techniques," Dilip Kumar told ANI.

"We also have plans to run Vande Bharat trains on this rail section, which will enable travelers to reach Srinagar from Katra in just over three hours, saving time. This line has been designed in such a way that even if the temperature drops below zero in Kashmir, connectivity will be maintained," he emphasized further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pray at the Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on April 6, on the occasion of Ram Navmi. He will also inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge on the occasion. The new Pamban Bridge will replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion problems.

The new Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical-lift sea bridge, is located in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district and will connect Rameswaram Island to the mainland. The bridge spans a total length of 2,070 meters and is supported by 333 piles and 101 pile caps. A key feature of the bridge is its 72.5-meter lift span, which allows for the movement of ships, and 200 meters of the 428-meter span has already been launched. A successful trial run of a tower car and a light engine trial were recently conducted. The bridge will also include 1.5 km of track linked from the Mandapam end, with the remaining 0.6 km under construction.

Standing three meters higher than the existing bridge, this new structure will greatly improve sea connectivity. While the substructure is designed to accommodate two tracks, the superstructure will initially support a single line. The use of modern materials and engineering techniques ensures the bridge's durability and longevity. The vertical lift system will facilitate smoother passage for ships, reducing traffic delays and enhancing both sea and rail connectivity. Furthermore, the bridge is expected to provide a significant economic boost by improving regional transportation and stimulating economic development in the area.

