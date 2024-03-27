New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A youth succumbed to his injuries after being allegedly shot in the National Capital while he was riding a motorcycle, police said.

The victim, who suffered multiple injuries, was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Nitin Singh (27), the brother of the deceased, filed a police complaint, following which the police filed a case at the New Usmanpur police station, as per police.

"The deceased was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident," police said.

The accused has been booked under IPC Section 302 r/w 25/27 Arms Act.

The alleged murder took place on the intervening night of March 26-27, near Hanuman Mandir Wali Gali service road, New Usmanpur.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay (32), a resident of New Usmanpur. He runs a restaurant.

Police said that seven empty shells, four lead pieces, and one live 7.65 mm round were found at the spot.

Police said that at about 00:05 am, Nitin was informed by a friend that his brother, Sanjay, had been shot.

"He found his brother bleeding at the spot. The victim had sustained injury in his head, right shoulder, right elbow and right-side abdomen area. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," as per police.

Deceased Sanjay was earlier involved in the murder case registered at the New Usmanpur Police Station. He, along with his associates, Pradeep, Bijender, and Bhanwar Singh, had murdered one Ravinder, a resident of 1st Pusta Usmanpur, Delhi, as per police.

"All aspects are being explored. Efforts are being made to identify the culprits. CCTVs in the area are being scanned," as per police.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

