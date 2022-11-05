New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category, while the minimum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 408 at 9.30 am.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said.

