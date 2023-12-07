North East Festival will return to the national capital for its 11th edition (Images: Event organiser

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): It's that time of the year and the colourful North East Festival is back in the national capital for its 11th edition which promises the visitors a memorable outing with varied artefacts, regional food and cultural extravaganza.

The three-day festival, which will kick off on December 22 in JLN Stadium premises, will reflect the diversity of the northeastern states, the vibrancy and expertise of artisans and the enterprise of entrepreneurs of what is seen as a relatively less-explored region of the country.

The dynamic lineup includes 300 folk artists from the region, a Meitei martial arts showcase, a doodle art masterclass by the globally known artist Santanu Hazarika, and a North East Rock Music Battle.

Notable performers in this edition include a well-known Indian Nepali rock band from Sikkim, Girish and The Chronicles, Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg, Bollywood playback singer and composer Papon, and Bollywood actor-singer Shruti Haasan.

A poignant moment during the festival will be a music performance dedicated to the late playback singer KK. Widely adored, KK passed away in 2022. His band, accompanied by a selection of singers, will pay homage by performing some of his timeless songs on the North East Festival stage.

Chief Organiser of East Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, during a curtain-raising event on Thursday here in the national capital, said the city's warmth has always been overwhelming.

"Delhi holds a special place in our hearts. The North East Festival has evolved into a symbol of identity for the people of the North East. Our primary focus has been to forge marketing connections for products from the northeastern states," he said.

"With the backing of the Ministry of Tourism, we will host a tourism B2B meeting and, supported by the MSME Ministry, a B2B meet for the textile and food processing sectors. These meetings will facilitate meaningful interactions with buyers. We've extended invitations to well-known North East entrepreneurs from various sectors to showcase their products," Mahanta said.

He said the overall footfall during the 2022 edition was about 40,000, which he expects would be breached this time.

In terms of food, around 65 stalls will present diverse food items not only from Northeast India but across Delhi-NCR to encourage cross-cultural awareness and exchange.

Dozens of stalls will be put up and a marketplace will be created where visitors can explore and buy authentic and original products from the region. Additionally, tourism departments from some of the northeastern states will put up stalls to promote their region's popular and off-beat places, which have immense tourist potential.

Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to designers showcasing local fabrics and designs, emphasizing the rich textile heritage of the region.

The exhibition area will host MSME entrepreneurs presenting 'Made in North East' products, creating a marketplace for visitors to explore and purchase authentic agri-horti products, handloom, and handicrafts.

Since its inception in 2013, the anticipated festival has contributed towards a significant rise in boosting tourism in the northeastern states, besides creating more awareness about the region.

The first seven editions were organised from 2013 to 2019 respectively, at IGNCA, Janpath. The two editions during Covid were held in Guwahati, in a hybrid model. The North East Festival has also been held outside India -- Thailand in 2022 and Vietnam in 2023. (ANI)

