New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on Monday said that the decision on Delhi's next chief minister will be taken by the BJP's legislative party and the parliamentary board, emphasizing that the chosen leader will be from within the party's ranks.

Speaking to ANI, Malhotra said "Delhi's chief minister will be decided by the legislative party meeting and parliamentary board decision, he can be anyone, he will be a BJP worker..."

Taking a swipe at AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "Arvind Kejriwal can do whatever he wants, but the people of Delhi have given their mandate. AAP did nothing in Delhi, and that is why the people changed them. The same is happening in Punjab, where they are also failing to deliver."

Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Atishi submitted her resignation at Raj Niwas. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reminded her that he had repeatedly cautioned the government on public interest issues, particularly the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

Following the election results, Saxena dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, paving the way for a new BJP-led government in the national capital.

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the Delhi assembly elections on February 8, winning a two-thirds majority. The ruling AAP suffered major setbacks, witnessing a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. The Congress continued its dismal electoral performance.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, marking its return to power in Delhi after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival, once again failed to win a single seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, recorded its third consecutive zero in the assembly polls. (ANI)

