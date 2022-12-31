Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Kerala Catholic Church will observe mourning from January 1, 2023, post the demise of former Pope Benedict, as per an official press release of Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC).

The Kerala Catholic Church will observe mourning including the 5th day when his funeral service will be held.

According to the official press release, KCBC President Cardinal Baselious Cleemis and Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry representing the Kerala Church will participate in the funeral service of Pope Benedict.

"Those concerned should take care to avoid the avoidable and to do others casually during the festive events of these days. All ostentation should be avoided. The KCBC officials informed the concerned that a special altar should be held for Pope Benedict in all the churches on a convenient day and a commemorative meeting in Catholic institutions on the 5th would be appropriate," it read.

Pope Benedict was once a great theologian and preacher who looked up to the whole world. Tributes are paid to his bright memory.

"While a priest he was one of the principal theologians of the Second Vatican Council. He was keenly interested in writing and reading and used his evening leisure time to do so. His sermons inspired the believers to have a warm friendship with Jesus. He took a tough stand against the perpetrators of allegations of child sexual abuse and was committed to reforming the moral life of the Church," read an official press release.

It said that he adopted the Church's traditional positions on birth control and gay sex. Pope Benedict, who loved Christian theology and its uniqueness with respect, had complete respect and reverence for non-religious people and brother Christian churches.

"He had a profound erudition of the leadership ministry of the Successor of Pathrose and showed a high regard for the Eastern Churches. His was an open approach to recognizing and respecting the independence and autonomy of the Eastern Churches," it read.

The official statement stated that the elected Pope at the age of 78, was the first older person to hold the position since Pope Clement XII. Benedict XVI is the 30th Pope elected from Germany.

Pope Benedict passed away two days after Pontiff Francis asked to pray for the "very sick" former Pope, CNN said in a report.

"I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the Church in his silence. He is very sick," Pope Francis said during his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday.

"We ask the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church to the very end," added Pope Francis.

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI shocked the world by making the almost unprecedented decision to stand down from his position, citing "advanced age."Benedict's announcement marked the first time a Pope had stepped down in nearly 600 years, reported CNN.

The last Pope to resign before his death was Gregory XII, who in 1415 quit ending a civil war within the Catholic Church in which more than one man claimed to be Pope. (ANI)

