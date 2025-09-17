New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Following the guidelines issued by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is planning various activities under Special Campaign 5.0 to be held from October 2 to 31, 2025, said the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on Wednesday.

According to the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the special activities under the Special Campaign 5.0 will aim at institutionalising Swacchata, minimising pendency in Government offices and enhancing the experience of the common public with these offices.

The statement also said that disposal of e-waste generated in Government Offices as per the rules is a focus area of this Campaign.

For this campaign, the Ministry has already appointed a Nodal Officer.

All Divisions of this Department and all Subordinate or Attached Offices, PSU, Autonomous Bodies and Authorities under the administrative control of DA&FW have been urged to actively participate in the Campaign to make it a grand success, as per the statement.

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare also mentioned that last year, during the Special Campaign 4.0, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare cleaned 1791 sites all over India, around 55473 sq. ft. space was freed, and 11299 kg of waste was disposed of, and revenue of Rs 61,07,784 was generated.

The Secretary, DA&FW, has taken a meeting with all the senior Officers of this Department to discuss the actions to be taken during the Swachhata Hi Sewa and Special Campaign 5.0, the official statement said.

The report also mentioned that two video conference meetings under the chairmanship of the Joint Secretary have been held with the Nodal Officer of the Department & its Attached & Subordinate Offices.

They were requested to identify and furnish the targets during the Preparatory Phase, regarding cleanliness sites, space management, disposal of e-waste, scrap & redundant items, disposal of references from MPs, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial references, Parliament Assurances, PMO References, Public Grievances and their Appeals, and Record Management, the statement added further. (ANI)

