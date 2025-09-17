Ghaziabad, September 17: The two accused involved in the firing outside actor Disha Patani's father's residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, have succumbed to injuries following an encounter in a joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, affiliated with notorious gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, were injured during the encounter near the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad and later succumbed to injuries.

Both the accused (Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun), who were injured following an encounter with the police, have succumbed to injuries, according to Delhi Police. Both accused were residents of Haryana. Ravinda alias Kullu was from Rohtak, while Arun was from Rohtak. Disha Patani’s House Shooting: Gun Shots Fired Outside Actor’s Bareilly Home; Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility.

2 Accused of Firing at Disha Patani’s Home Killed in Encounter

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, involved in the firing incident at actor Disha Patani's Bareilly home, were shot dead in an encounter. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/OtLyMXNfyB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 17, 2025

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP | Additional Superintendent of Police (Additional SP) of the Special Task Force (STF) in Noida, Raj Kumar Mishra says, "On 12th September, firing was done at the residence of Actor Disha Patani in Bareilly...Since the movement of the perpetrators involved… pic.twitter.com/Us64a7AnD6 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Uttar Pradesh STF arrests two accused, identified as Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, following an encounter. Both accused were injured in the encounter that happened in Ghaziabad. STF says that both accused belong to the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang. said UP STF. Disha Patani’s House Shooting: 2 Unidentified Persons Open Fire at Bollywood Actor’s Bareilly Residence.

On September 12, gunshots were fired outside Disha Patani's ancestral home in Bareilly's Civil Lines area, with around 10-12 rounds reportedly fired by two bike-borne men.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, of strict action against the accused and security arrangements. Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara are wanted by the National Investigation Agency and several state police units; Brar is suspected to be in the US, and Godara in the UK.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)