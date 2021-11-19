Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) The depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Rains: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in Tirupati, Flight Service Hit.

The system crossed the coast between Chennai and Puducherry.

Also Read | 'Sexual Intent, Not Skin-to-Skin Contact Leads To Assault': Supreme Court Sets Aside Bombay High Court Judgement.

"The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry & Chennai during 0300-0400 hrs IST (3-4 AM ) of today, the 19th November 2021," the IMD said in an update on its official Twitter handle. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)