New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu said that the development of "our country depends on the contribution of youth."

The President said this while addressing the 15th annual convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla in Sambalpur, Odisha on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mitchell Marsh’s Feet on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Photo Leads to FIR Against Him in Aligarh.

Addressing the event, the President said, "The development of our country depends on the contribution of youth. Students graduating from this university will be responsible for constructing roads, buildings, dams and factories using the latest technologies. As engineers, they will be the architects of progress. As innovators, they will be bridges between imagination and reality."

She stated that in the rapidly progressing world, the skills and knowledge that they have acquired in this institution are going to be the bedrock upon which their future as well as the future of the nation will be built.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Matar Paneer, Veg Pulao Packed for Workers Trapped in Silkyara Tunnel (Watch Video).

The President expressed happiness over the success of the special Satellite Launch Vehicle developed by the students of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology. It received appreciation from ISRO and a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the University and ISRO for further research.

President Murmu also noted that an Innovation and Incubation Center has been established on the campus of the university. She appreciated students and faculty members of the University for their creative work.

The President said that a target has been set up to make India a developed country before 2047 adding that the technology can accelerate the pace of development. Therefore, technocrats and engineers will play an important role in making India a developed nation.

The President also advised the students to be mindful of the fact that their success will not solely be measured by their personal achievements. She said that it will also be measured by the positive impact they will make on the lives of others. She urged them to make every effort for excellence, not just for personal gain, but also for the progress of the Nation. She also urged them to strive to become agents of positive change, advocates of diversity and champions of integrity.

The President said that "we should not forget our traditional values while embracing technical advancements." The National Education Policy - 2020 focuses on mother tongue, tradition and culture.

She emphasised that the development of the country should be inclusive and dedicated to the entire humanity. She said, "We must always remember the values inherent in our culture" to make development humanity-friendly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)