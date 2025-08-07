By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): In a major policy move aimed at aligning Indian aviation standards with global practices, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday confirmed that DGCA has constituted a committee for the Review, Policy Development, and Regulatory Framework for the implementation of Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL) in India.

An official order dated July 25, 2025, issued and accessed by ANI said, "A committee has been constituted for the review, policy development, and regulatory framework for implementation of Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL) in India. Its objective is to develop a comprehensive regulatory, operational, and training framework for the implementation and oversight of the Multi-Crew Pilot Licence (MPL) in accordance with ICAO Annexe 1 and Doc 9868 (PANS-TRG), and ensure safe, standardised, and effective training pathways for cadet pilots intended for airline operations."

The eight-member committee is chaired by Sanjay K Brahmane (JDG) and comprises representatives from DGCA, leading airlines, and Flight Training Organisations (FTOs).

The committee has the authority to co-opt additional experts or consultants with approval from the Chairperson.

The committee has been tasked with a wide range of responsibilities, including Regulatory Review & Policy Development, Curriculum and Training Framework, Airline-ATO Partnerships Guidelines (establishing formal collaboration guidelines between Approved Training Organisations (ATOs) and airlines), Licensing and Competency Assessment, Oversight and Safety, Stakeholder Consultation, and International Benchmarking.

The committee has been directed to submit its final report within three (3) months from the issuance date of the order. Extensions may be granted based on justified requests approved by the Chairperson, the order said. (ANI)

