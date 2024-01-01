New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set a record by issuing a decade-high number of Commercial Pilot Licences in 2023 with a remarkable 22.5 per cent increase in CPLs to women.

In a significant stride forward, the aviation regulator DGCA has achieved an unprecedented milestone by issuing 1,622 Commercial Pilot Licences (CPLs) in 2023 against 1165 licences in the year 2022, witnessing a 39.22 per cent increase.

Also Read | Goldy Brar Declared As Terrorist: Canada-Based Gangster Involved in Sidhu Moosewala Assassination Designated Terrorist by Centre.

According to the data revealed by DGCA, 18.12 per cent of CPIs are women pilots, with a remarkable upswing of 22.5 per cent as compared to the year 2022. It is estimated that 14 per cent of the workforce employed by Scheduled Airlines consists of women pilots.

It is the second consecutive year where the number of licences issued has witnessed a decade-high number, the DGCA said in a statement.

Also Read | Mysterious Death: Punjab DSP, an Asian Games Gold Medallist, Found Dead Near Canal After New Year's Celebrations in Jalandhar.

It also comes at a time when the country's civil aviation sector is recovering at a fast pace post-coronavirus pandemic, and several major operators like Air India and Indigo have announced the placing of huge orders of new aircraft for commercial operations.

The surge in licence issuances reflects the relentless efforts and rigorous standards upheld by the regulator to ensure safety, compliance, and increased operational demands in the aviation sector.

Additionally, to cater to the long-standing demand of small businesses and helicopter operators, the regulator has approved a new Helicopter Flying Training Organisation to enable aspirants to undertake training and acquire commercial licences for helicopters, the statement said.

With this, it is expected that the helicopter industry, largely engaged in regional connectivity services (RCS), pilgrimage, air ambulance, etc., will shore up in terms of crew strength by receiving an additional pool other than ex-military pilots. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)