India News | Dharavi COVID-19 Count Rise by 38 to 1,621: BMC

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) With 38 new coronavirus positive cases being detected in Dharavi here on Tuesday, the number of the infected patients in the slum colony has risen to 1,621, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

No fresh death is reported from Dharavi where 60 people have so far succumbed to the infection, he said.

Also Read | PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Bipin Rawat, Three Service Chiefs Amid India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh.

"Of the 38 new cases, the highest number of nine cases were found in Matunga Labour Camp locality," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)