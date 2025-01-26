Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 26 (PTI) The two-day religious dialogue organised under the auspices of Shri Panchdashanam Juna Akhara concluded on Sunday with a resolution to establish a Sanatan Vedic nation.

The event saw Juna Akhara's chief patron, Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, pledging support to Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri in all his struggles for the protection of Sanatan Dharma.

Udita Tyagi, secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust, said thousands of saints and devotees participated in the event. Responding to Yati Narsinghanand Giri's call, they took an oath to dedicate their lives to the cause of Sanatan Dharma and the realisation of a Sanatan Vedic nation, she said.

Swami Narendranand Saraswati presided over the Dharm Samvad (religious dialogue), which expressed deep concern over the alleged persecution of Hindus worldwide due to alleged Islamic jihad.

He urged the Hindu community to raise their voices and take action for the rights and protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Senior saints of Juna Akhara have closely observed Yati Narsinghanand Giri's actions. Under the guidance of Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, president Mahant Prem Giri Maharaj and spokesperson Mahant Narayan Giri Maharaj, they resolved to support Yati Narsinghanand Giri in his ideological battle against "Islamic jihad", Tyagi said.

Prominent saints, including Jagadguru Paramhansacharya Maharaj, Mahendranand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti and Mahamandaleshwar Jai Ambanand Giri, shared their perspectives during the dialogue.

