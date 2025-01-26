Surat, January 26: A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to run over a policeman after his vehicle was intercepted at a checkpoint in Gujarat's Surat city, an official said on Sunday. A police head constable sustained injuries in the incident that occurred in the Athwalines area in the wee hours of the day, the official said.

He said personnel in police control room (PCR) vans were carrying out a routine checking of vehicles when they intercepted a car. "The policemen waved for the driver to stop, but he tried to escape," deputy commissioner of police Vijay Singh Gurjar said. He said the driver deliberately tried to run over a cop, who sustained minor injuries.

The police gave a chase and managed to apprehend the accused, Chuntu Randeri, a history sheeter with three cases of prohibition and a case each of assault and accident registered against him, the official said. He said Randeri has also been booked under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act.

The official said the accused also misbehaved with the police station officer (PSO) at Athwalines police station, and a case was registered against him on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty. CCTV footage of the incident showed Randeri's white car approaching the policemen. The car took a U-turn and returned to hit the head constable. The policeman can be seen falling as the accused drives off before being nabbed a short distance away, police said.