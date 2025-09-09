New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, will be on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates from September 10-11.

According to the Ministry of Education, the two-day visit aims to deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of education, foster academic excellence and Innovation, and explore new avenues of partnership to meet the aspirations of the students and youths of both countries.

During the visit, Pradhan will engage with key UAE leaders, Ministers, policy-makers, academicians, and representatives from Indian and UAE institutions to advance the partnership in education, innovation, and knowledge exchange, as stated in the release.

On September 10, Pradhan will meet H.E. Sara Musallam, Chairperson, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). He will also visit the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus, where he will inaugurate the Atal Incubation Centre (First foreign Centre) and launch the PhD and B.Tech programmes. The Minister will also interact with the students and faculty members.

Later in the day, he will visit the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi and attend the 1st Anniversary of Symbiosis University, Dubai Campus.

On 11 September 2025, the Minister will participate in the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Dubai Campus, together with his counterpart, H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, UAE Minister of Higher Education.

Both Ministers will also discuss in detail the ongoing collaborations in the education sector between the two countries. Later, he will attend a Round Table Conference of the Indian Higher Education institutions in the UAE.

As part of his engagements in Dubai, the Minister will also participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive at the Consulate, interact with CBSE school principals during a Teachers' Day celebration, and launch Atal Tinkering Labs in Indian schools in the UAE.

He will conclude his visit with interactions with the Indian diaspora in Dubai. (ANI)

