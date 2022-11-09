Sindhudurg (Maha), Nov 9 (PTI) Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy on Wednesday said she did not know who Sambhaji Bhide was and bowed before him as he is an elderly person.

A video showing Sudha Murthy touching the feet of Bhide, a right-wing leader, in Sangli in western Maharashtra had gone viral, evoking sharp reactions.

Bhide was recently served a notice by the State Women's Commission for refusing to talk to a woman journalist because she had no ‘bindi' on her forehead.

“I don't know about his personal views. He is an elderly person, an old man. It is our tradition to touch the feet of an elderly person,” said Sudha Murthy, the wife of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, referring to the issue.

She was speaking to reporters during her tour of Sindhudurg district.

Sudha Murthy was in Sangli on Monday to interact with her readers at a promotional event for her books, many of which have been translated into Marathi.

She said Bhide wanted her appointment but she told him that she was busy.

"I do not know about his views or counter views (about him). I didn't speak anything about it (his views). He asked for my appointment, I said I was busy. He said at least in February or March we will try to meet. I don't know anything about him,” she said.

Sudha Murthy on Wednesday prayed for the well-being of her son-in-law and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a temple in the coastal Sindhudurg district.

A functionary of Bhide's Shiv Pratishthan outfit had said his leader met Sudha Murthy for help in the installation of a golden throne at Raigad fort, the erstwhile capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

However, an aide to Sudha Murthy had said the author wasn't aware who Bhide was and had bowed to him out of respect for a senior citizen.

