Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sarah Rizvi, convened a meeting with regard to the preparation of security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2025 as well as the present security scenario of the UR Range, said an official statement on Saturday.

During the meeting, the DIG U-R Range emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims. The DIG highlighted the need for meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address any potential threats and challenges.

It was also discussed that proper liaison be maintained with all the intelligence agencies, the Army, the Paramilitary forces, and other sister agencies involved in the conduct of SANJY-2025 in their respective jurisdictions and that the same be shared on a real-time basis.

DIG U-R range stressed for ensuring a high level of vigilance and preparedness for smooth conduct throughout the duration of the Yatra. Instructions were disseminated among various subordinate officers and concerned authorities to conduct regular briefing/debriefing and mock drills to ensure that all plans are effectively implemented and executed on ground.

Several officers under the U-R range attended the meeting.

A day ahead of this, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, chaired a high-level review meeting regarding the administrative and logistical preparations for the incoming Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies to be deployed for the Amarnath Yatra, 2025.

The Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 this year. The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)

