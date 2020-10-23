Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) The rift in the BJP's West Bengal unit was out in the open on Friday after the party's state president Dilip Ghosh dissolved all the district committees of the Yuva Morcha, which is led by Saumitra Khan.

Ghosh announced that for "some reasons" all the district committees and post of district presidents of the BJP Yuva Morcha are dissolved.

Also Read | Delhi Man Held For Sale of Child Sexual Abuse Videos Through Mobile App, CBI Registers POCSO Case.

"Till further announcements, their responsibilities will be taken care of by the respective district presidents of the BJP," he said in a statement.

The development came just two days after Khan announced new district presidents of the Yuva Morcha.

Also Read | Resident Doctors of NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Unpaid Salaries.

Khan, an MP, told reporters that he is not aware of the development.

According to sources, Khan, who joined the BJP from TMC, is considered to be close to the party's national vice- president Mukul Roy.

"Dilip Ghosh was not happy that he was not consulted before appointing Yuva Morcha district presidents. So he decided to use his powers as the state unit chief to dissolve the BJYM district units," a senior state BJP leader said.

A few months ago, Ghosh expressed reservations over the new state committee of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)