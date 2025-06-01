Shimla, May 31 (PTI) The order to confer the Director General of Police (DGP) Disc Award on 172 police officers in recognition of their outstanding work in 2024 was withdrawn on Saturday.

This came after DGP Atul Verma, who issued this order, retired on Saturday.

Verma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, served as the DGP since 2024.

The order to confer the Disc Award was withdrawn and the post in this regard shared on Facebook was also removed.

Verma, who proceeded on leave earlier on Wednesday along with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Onkar Sharma and Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, returned on Friday.

The three were on Tuesday asked to proceed on leave after a meeting held here by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with senior officials.

The discussion during the meeting focused on the issue related to the high court's order to transfer Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Vimal Negi's death case to the CBI.

This came after the DGP submitted a status report to the high court, questioning the impartiality of the SIT probe.

Sukhu had expressed his displeasure over the ongoing tussle between Verma and Gandhi and also with the additional chief secretary for bypassing the advocate general's office while submitting his fact-finding report.

The SP had last week held a press conference, levelling serious allegations against the DGP and others.

Verma subsequently wrote to the additional chief secretary and demanded Gandhi's suspension.

