New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a "fruitful meeting" with Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark during which they discussed India's strides in building next-generation digital infrastructure.

In a tweet, Lundmark said it was a privilege to meet Prime Minister Modi and discuss how Nokia is contributing to India's 5G journey and next phase of digital transformation, and also how the firm intends to support India's 6G ambitions.

Tagging the Nokia CEO's tweet, Modi said, "A fruitful meeting with Mr @PekkaLundmark in which we discussed aspects relating to technology and leveraging it for the welfare of society."

"We also discussed India's strides in building next generation digital infrastructure," the prime minister said on Twitter.

