Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday informed that he discussed the recent upgradation of Bilaspur airport at the cost of nearly Rs 31 crore, in Raipur.

"The Bilaspur airport has been also remodelled for ARC-3C and is ready for operationalisation of flights under 'Regional Connectivity Scheme- Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik' (RCS-UDAN)," the minister stated in a tweet.

"RCS connectivity from Bilaspur to Delhi via Bhopal, Prayagraj, Jabalpur will start soon," Puri said.

Regarding privatization of the aviation sector, Puri stated that the privatization of the aviation sector began under previous Congress governments. "In the past too, the Congress government earned a sum of Rs 29,000 crore through privatisation. Hence, it is necessary," he said.

Puri also took to his official Twitter handle to mention that he had wide-ranging discussions on several aspects of the Union Budget 2021-22 with intellectuals and professionals from several industries in Raipur today. "We also discussed the recent upgradation of Bilaspur airport at the cost of nearly R 31 cr," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government spent Rs 11 lakh crore on urban planning which is six times higher than what the Congress government had spent in ten years," he concluded. (ANI)

