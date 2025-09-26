Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 26 (ANI): A district level program was organised at Gujarat's Himmatnagar under the 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference', chaired by the In-charge and Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, where he remarked that the state government was committed to taking Gujarat and the country's development to the highest peak by 2047, as stated in a release.

Gujarat has emerged as a growth engine of development, and the state government is now focused on extending the benefits of industrial progress to districts.

The minister highlighted the importance of aligning the regional aspirations of districts with global opportunities.

He noted that over the past 20 years, Gujarat has advanced across multiple sectors, attracting industries from more than 180 countries and significantly boosting employment.

Further, the Minister stressed that the future challenges will be more economic rather than military, and making Gujarat self-reliant to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat 2047.

Urging support for the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, he urged local entrepreneurs to aim to become employers rather than job seekers.

The Minister highlighted the Gujarat Government's simple and transparent policies, stating, "Through the single-window system, entrepreneurs receive all necessary permissions at one place, and applicants can track online which officer has their file."

Referring to the semiconductor plant, he added, "When only five countries in the world were manufacturing semiconductors, the Gujarat Government recognised the importance of this technology and allotted land for the plant in just six days, a prime example of our 'Ease of Doing Business' policy."

He emphasised that such business-friendly measures have helped India become the world's fourth-largest economy.

Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop, while speaking about the upcoming regional conference in Mehsana, noted that Sabarkantha, being an agriculture-based district, presented opportunities for local industrialists to focus on 'Agro Processing'.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to participate actively in B2B and B2G meetings and to showcase their products at the exhibition.

District Collector Lalit Narayan Singh Sandu highlighted the impact of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, noting that it would significantly enhance industries and employment opportunities in the district while offering a platform for investment, networking, and global market linkages.

Rajput also visited the stalls set up by local entrepreneurs during the conference.

After the program, a tree plantation was conducted at the Science Park situated along the Tropic of Cancer.

The event was attended by MP Shobhanaben Mahendrasinh Baraiya, Rajya Sabha MP Ramilaben Bara, Himmatnagar MLA V.D. Jhala, Provincial MLA Gajendrasinh Parmar, District Development Officer Harshad Vora, District Police Chief Parthrajsinh Gohil, Prantij SDM Sushri Ayushi Jain, Himmatnagar SDM

Vimal Chaudhary, District Leader Kanubhai Patel, General Manager of the District Industries Centre Mihir Makwana, along with the local industrial entrepreneurs. (ANI)

