Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 11 (ANI): Southern districts of Odisha are likely to witness heavy rainfall due to low-pressure area over Central Bay of Bengal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

HR Biswas, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar told ANI that there will be low pressure over the central Bay of Bengal adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast around September 13 following which rainfall is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

"Of these Malkangiri and Koraput may get high rainfall. There is heavy rainfall alert for south Odisha districts due to a low-pressure area," he said.

IMD had predicted earlier today that rainfall distribution and intensity is likely to increase in Odisha and some other states from September 12.

"Rainfall distribution and intensity very likely to increase over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat state from September 12 onwards. Isolated heavy falls also very likely over these regions during the next 3-4 days," the weather office said. (ANI)

