After launching the Galaxy M51 smartphone in India, the South Korean tech giant has silently reduced the prices for the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 handsets. It is important to note that both the smartphones under 'A' series are among the top-selling handsets from the house of Samsung. The company has slashed the prices of phones by up to Rs 2,000. And, this price revision comes after the launch of the Galaxy M51, which was launched in India yesterday. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 24,999; Online Sale, Features & Specifications.

With the new prices coming into effect, the Samsung Galaxy A51 now costs Rs 23,999 and goes up to Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy A71 which comes in a single variant is now priced at Rs 30,000. The revised prices of smartphones are now reflecting across all online channels.

It is important to note that the South Korean technology giant hasn't specified any exact reason for the price reduction of these phones. It is also reported that the brand is also working on the 'S' upgrades for these models, that are likely to be launched in a couple of months. On the other hand, the newly launched Galaxy M51 too comes with an attractive price point of Rs 24,999 onwards.

In comparison to the Galaxy M51, the Galaxy A51 features slightly inferior specifications as it gets Samsung's Exynos 9611 SoC. The Galaxy M51 packs a powerful Snapdragon 730G chipset. Apart from the SoC, the handset is equipped with a massive 7000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging technology. Like the Galaxy M51, the Galaxy M51 gets Snapdragon 730 chipset, 4500mAh battery, and a 64MP rear camera, 25W fast charging and more.

