Jajpur (Odisha), Jan 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman staged a dharna in front of her lover's locked residence in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday, demanding that he marry her as he allegedly promised before beginning a physical relationship with her.

The woman also lodged a complaint with the police accusing her 25-year-old lover of taking cash and jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees from her.

A police officer said that they initiated an investigation into the matter and started a manhunt for the accused man and his family.

The drama unfolded Tuesday night after the woman and her lover returned to their village under Panikoili police station limits from New Delhi where they were staying together since last month.

The two had eloped and went to the national capital after the man's family objected to their marriage. Police said the man's family had recently asked them to come back to the village so that their wedding could be arranged.

After the two returned on Tuesday night and the woman got down from the car, it quickly left the village with her lover on board.

The woman first went to her lover's residence which was locked from outside. She then walked to her own house where her parents did not allow her to enter.

With no option left, she staged a dharana in front of her lover's house seeking justice for herself.

“He exploited me sexually, promising that he would marry me. He has also taken away Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh from me. But he ditched me,” she alleged.

The police convinced the woman to lodge a written complaint.

“Based on the complaint, we have registered a case and started an investigation. The accused and his family members have fled from the village. We are looking for them,” said a police official.

