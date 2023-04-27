New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board will soon employ a "special type of identification kit" that will help its officials quickly trace the source of water contamination in any area, its Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti said on Thursday.

He said this at a meeting with Moti Nagar MLA Shiv Charan Goel and Trilokpuri MLA Rohit Mehraulia at the DJB headquarters under the ongoing 'Meet with MLA' campaign, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Says Promise of 'Marriage After Divorce' by Itself Does Not Amount to Cheating, Sets Aside Conviction of Man Accused of Forming Sexual Relations With Woman on Wedding Promise.

The objective of the campaign is to identify public complaints related to water and sewerage at the assembly constituency level and to address them immediately, Bharti said.

He said the DJB will now employ a "special type of identification kit" to trace the source of water contamination.

Also Read | Jerry Springer, Former US Talk Show Legend, Dies at 79.

With the help of this kit, DJB officials will be able to easily and quickly trace the source of contamination of supply water in any area. This will help officials fix the problem and ensure that the supply of clean drinking water is restored, he added.

Bharti said the top priority of the authorities should be to eliminate the problem of contaminated water supply in some parts of Delhi and bring down such complaints to zero.

Along with tracking the problem or complaint through the identification kit, real-time monitoring of the status of the problem or complaints can also be done with the help of Google Maps and other similar software.

The process of procuring more than 200 identification kits will start soon and these kits will be provided to all junior engineers of the DJB, Bharti said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)