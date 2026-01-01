Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 1 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said 2025 had been a "successful year" for the state, marked by decisive governance, infrastructure expansion and long-pending issues being addressed, particularly in Bengaluru. Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said the government had delivered on promises made to the people and laid the foundation for further transformation in 2026.

Referring to the long-standing traffic bottlenecks in the state capital, Shivakumar said difficult and pending works had finally been taken up. "We have undertaken a difficult, long-pending work. Now there will be no blockage, and with the Hebbal Flyover, the long-pending problem has been sorted out," he said.

Calling 2025 a landmark year, the Deputy CM said the government had focused on irrigation, investments and urban development. "We have given many things to Karnataka, especially to Bengaluru - irrigation, investment, and we delivered the promises that we made to the public," Shivakumar said, adding that significant changes were visible in roads, irrigation projects and land-related administration.

Looking ahead, he said mobility would be a major focus in the coming year. "As far as mobility is concerned, various initiatives will be implemented in 2026," he noted, expressing confidence that the new year had begun on an auspicious note.

Shivakumar also underlined the government's decisions in the Irrigation Department and the Cauvery water dispute, describing them as historic. "The decisions taken in the Irrigation Department, the justice found in Cauvery, will go down in history," he said, adding that he would continue to uphold the trust placed in him by the people.

Recalling his political journey of over 35 years as an MLA, Shivakumar said such governance initiatives had not been seen earlier. He claimed that Karnataka's work had earned national recognition, stating that "India has respected us," and that even the Prime Minister had praised the state's efforts.

He also commended the Home Department and police for maintaining law and order during New Year celebrations, congratulating Home Minister G Parameshwara for ensuring security in Bengaluru despite alleged conspiracies. (ANI)

