New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Delhi University has declared the re-appointment of John Varghese as the principal of St Stephen's College as "null and void", saying it was not done through due process.

In a letter to St Stephen's governing body chairman Prem Chand Singh, the varsity also conveyed that the continuation of Varghese as principal after completion of his tenure is "illegal".

The varsity and Varghese have been at loggerheads over the admission policy for several months.

Varghese was appointed the principal of St Stephen College on March 1, 2016 for five years. The supreme council of the college approved the extension recently.

He, however, did not respond to calls and texts from PTI seeking a response.

In the letter dated August 22, the university alleged that the appointing authority of St. Stephen's college did not pay any attention to the provision of the University Grants Commission Regulations.

The university asserted that it is obligatory for the colleges and institutions to ensure that the UGC provisos regulations incorporated in the university calendar are duly complied with.

"However, St. Stephen's College which receives 95% of its maintenance grant by the UGC and 5% by Trust has violated the spirit of proviso of the UGC Regulations, 2018," the varsity said.

"The Competent Authority of the University after taking cognizance of the above is of the firm view that since the Supreme Council of St. Stephen's College has not followed due processes and procedures envisaged under the relevant UGC Regulations, the decision taken by the Supreme Council of the College in extending the term of appointment of Dr. John Varghese as principal for another term is ab-initio null and void.

"Continuation of Dr. John Varghese as principal after completion of the tenure is illegal," the letter read.

The university and the college have at loggerheads over disagreement in the admission process.

The college had earlier said it will accord 85 per cent weightage to the Common University Entrance Test score and 15 per cent to physical interviews for all categories of candidates.

With the college refusing to do away with the interview process for admissions, the DU has said it is "firm" on its decision to declare "null and void" all admissions made by the college in violation of the CUET guidelines.

