New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Monsoon is expected to reach the national capital within the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

It predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire western Himalayan region, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, most parts of Punjab and some parts of Rajasthan during the subsequent 48 hours," the IMD said.

Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27.

According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping it to advance further.

On Tuesday, the national capital witnessed partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 63 and 86 percent.

With rains expected over the next three days, the mercury is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius in the city.

