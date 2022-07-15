Kottayam (Kerala), Jul 15 (PTI) Special prayers were offered at an ancient Lord Shiva temple in Kerala for the speedy recovery of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has been admitted to a Chennai hospital after being infected with COVID-19.

DMK workers led by its district leader Gopakumar visited the temple in Ettumanoor near here on Thursday and offered a special worship to invoke the Lord's blessings on the TN Chief Minister.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro India Price & Renders Leaked Online Ahead of July 18 Launch.

A "Ksheera Dhara" (an offering made to Lord Shiva, in which milk is poured on the shivling) and "Mritunjaya Homam" (performed to please Lord Shiva to relieve one from illness) were performed for Stalin, Gopakumar said on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to a hospital in Chennai for investigations and observation.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Setback to Yashwant Sinha as Shiv Sena and JMM Announces Support To NDA’s Candidate Draupadi Murmu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)