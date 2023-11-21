Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked the owner of the bus for negligence, that met with an accident in Doda last week claiming the lives of 39 passengers and injured seventeen.

According to the police, the accused bus owner has been identified as Dheeraj Gupta.

The police informed that the bus owner has been booked for not following the procedures and traffic regulations property being an owner of the bus.

The incident involved a civil bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu, which tragically veered off the road and rolled down the steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area on the highway.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted for carrying out the investigation and ascertaining the cause of the accident.

A case under section 279/337/304-A IPC was registered at Police Station Assar.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

