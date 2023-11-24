New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Domestic air passenger traffic touched a new high on Thursday as airlines carried 4,63,417 people.

"Post-Covid, India's domestic aviation's turnaround story has not just been overwhelming but inspiring as well.

"Positive attitude, progressive policies, and deep trust among passengers are taking it to new heights with every flight, every day," the civil aviation ministry said in a post on X on Friday.

As per official data, the total number of domestic passengers was 4,63,417 and flight movements were 5,998 on Thursday (November 23).

In a post on X, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said a new record has been set in Indian domestic aviation.

Earlier this month, domestic air traffic had touched new peaks for three consecutive days -- November 18, 19 and 20.

