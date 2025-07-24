New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Indian airlines carried more than 1.36 crore passengers in June, higher than the year-ago period, according to official data released on Thursday.

The number of passengers flown by the carriers was 3 per cent more in June compared to 1.32 crore in May.

Also Read | Deoria Road Accident: 17-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down by Dumper in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Absconding.

IndiGo's market share dipped to 64.5 per cent in June from 64.6 per cent in May, while that of Air India Group rose to 27.1 per cent last month compared to 26.5 per cent in May.

Last month, the market share of Akasa Air remained unchanged at 5.3 per cent while that of SpiceJet declined to 1.9 per cent from 2.4 per cent in May.

Also Read | PM Modi in UK: Forces With Extremist Ideology Cannot Be Allowed To Misuse Democratic Freedom, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-June 2025 were 851.74 lakhs as against 793.48 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 7.34 per cent and a monthly growth of 3.02 per cent," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its report.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines in June stood at 0.93 per cent.

Nearly 37 per cent of the flight cancellations in June were due to technical reasons, followed by operational (25 per cent) and weather (22.4 per cent).

In June, as many as 1,20,023 passengers were affected due to flight delays, and airlines shelled out little over Rs 1,68 crore towards facilitation.

A total of 33,333 passengers were impacted by flight cancellations in June, and carriers spent Rs 72.40 lakh towards compensation and facilities.

As per the data, 1,022 passengers were denied boarding, and airlines paid Rs 99.57 lakh towards compensation and facilities.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)