Deoria, Jul 24 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was was mowed down by a dumper after it rammed into her bicycle in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 pm when Karishma Gupta, a Class 10 student of Bahar Singh Inter College, was returning home on a bicycle, Gauribazar Station House Officer Nanda Kumar said.

She had reached near the central bank branch on the Gauribazar-?Rudrapur road when the overspeeding dumper rammed into her bicycle, knocking her down. The vehicle's rear wheel ran over her, killing her on the spot, he said.

According to the officer, the driver fled with the dumper but abandoned it near Pannahwa and escaped. Locals blocked the road in protest which was later cleared after police intervention.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the vehicle has been impounded, the SHO added.

