Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Well-known pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar on Tuesday said secretaries and chairmen of housing societies should be brought to book for barring entry to domestic helps and essential services providers for fear of coronavirus.

Housing societies were "making up their own laws", said Parkar, who was the personal physician of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and has treated a few other politicians as well.

He was speaking to a Marathi news channel about his own experience of recovering from coronavirus infection.

"What I really found objectionable is that secretaries and chairmen of housing societies have become arrogant and are making up their own laws. They have no role to play in the current situation," he said.

Housing societies have virtually locked up senior citizens who are largely dependent on domestic helps, he added.

"I request the police and the state government to intervene and put these arrogant people behind bars," Parkar added.

Several doctors and police personnel have died while doing their job in the fight against the pandemic, while all these office-bearers of housing societies have done is to keep small-time vendors and domestic helps out, he said.

