Khambhalia, Nov 19 (PTI) Devbhumi Dwarka police in Gujarat on Friday nabbed two more persons, including a Nigerian national, in a Rs 315 crore drug haul case in which five persons were nabbed earlier, said an official.

The two were identified as Nigerian national Chigioke Amos Paul and Aamin Seta of Salaya town in Devbhumi Dwarka, a release.

Chigioke, who was nabbed from his residence in Uttam Nagar in New Delhi, had played a key role in buying the narcotics, while Seta, a fisherman, had helped other accused in transporting the drugs from Salaya to Khambhalia, it added.

The case unraveled after one Sajjad Ghosi, a resident of Thane in neighbouring Maharashtra, was nabbed from a guest house in Khambhalia town on November 10 with 11.48 kilograms of heroin and 6.16 kg of methamphetamine, collectively worth Rs 88.25 crore in the illicit market.

This led to the seizure of 45 kilograms of heroin from a house in Salaya and arrest of Salim Kara and Ali Kara, from whom Ghosi had taken delivery of the drugs.

In all, police have recovered nearly 57 kg of heroin and 6 kg of methamphetamine, cumulatively valued at Rs 315 crore in the international market.

A few days ago, two fishermen of Salaya, identified as Salim Jasraya and Irfan Jasraya, were arrested for allegedly taking delivery of the drugs from Pakistani dealers near the International Maritime Boundary Line at the behest of Salim and Ali Kara.

