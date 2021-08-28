Balasore (Odisha) [India], August 28 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police on Friday arrested a drug peddler of Aradabazar Masjid Gali in Balasore and recovered 2.402 kilograms Brown sugar from the accused.

During the investigation, "The accuse was found to be an inter-state drug peddler and is being produced before District Court and Session Judge, Balasore," said STF.

Also Read | Description of Mr Behnam Khedri, a Popular and Vocal Singer, About Songwriting.

Earlier STF arrested three of his co-accused.

The case has been filed under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Also Read | CAIT Slams Niti Aayog for Interfering in E-Commerce Rules Proposed by Consumer Affairs Ministry.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)