New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an inter-state drug syndicate and seized 42,000 Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets from the Kashmere Gate area here, officials said on Monday.

Till date, six people have been arrested in the case, they said.

Tramadol is categorised as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act and is used as a heavy pain reliever.

On the night of June 2, a police team checking vehicles at Kashmere Gate spotted a car that aroused suspicion. On being asked why it was parked there, three people seated in the car tried to flee but failed, the police said.

A search of the car led to the discovery of a large bag containing 74 boxes of Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets, a senior police officer said, identifying the three occupants as Bohad Singh, Sewak Singh and Vinod.

Later, Naved and Gaurav Kalra, suspected suppliers, were apprehended on the basis of technical surveillance, he said.

On sustained interrogation, the name of medical supplies distributor Narender Kumar Mishra popped up, and he was arrested from his office in Ghaziabad, the officer said.

The seized drugs were found to have been manufactured in Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh, without any proper documentation and licence, according to the police.

A case under provisions of the NDPS Act was registered against the manufacturers, the police added.

