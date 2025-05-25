Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) Narcotic substances worth Rs 11.5 crore have been seized from two districts of Assam and four drug peddlers were arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a post on X, Sarma said on Saturday night that the Assam Police dealt a major blow to the drug trade through two operations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.

"@karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost and seized: 4.899 kg Morphine worth Rs 5 Cr; 1 peddler arrested," he said.

In the second operation in Cachar, the district police and Special Task Force (STF) seized over 1.2 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 6 crore, Sarma said.

“@cacharpolice & @STF intercepted a vehicle at Sonabarighat and seized: 1.239 kg Heroin worth ?6.5 Cr; 3 persons arrested,” the chief minister added.

