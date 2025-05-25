Bhopal, May 25: A politician, Manohar Lal Dhakad (Manoharlal Dhakad), has been caught in a major controversy after a viral video showed him having sex with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The video, which was recorded on a CCTV camera on May 13, went viral with the claim that Dhakad is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the saffron party swiftly distanced itself from Dhakad, stating that he is not a primary member of the party. However, his wife, a BJP-backed district panchayat representative in Mandsaur, confirmed the party.

The controversy has put Dhakad’s personal and political life under scrutiny and has left many wanting to know more about him. The incident has also prompted police action, including an FIR and a search for Dhakad, who has been untraceable since the video surfaced. Meanwhile, his former position as National Secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha was revoked following the scandal. So, who exactly is Manohar Lal Dhakad, and what is his background? Let’s find out. Mandasaur ‘BJP Leader’ Manoharlal Dhakad Caught in Compromising Position With Woman in Viral Video, Party Denies Links With Him.

Who Is Manohar Lal Dhakad?

Manohar Lal Dhakad is a resident of Bani village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. He is married to Sohan Bai, a BJP-backed district panchayat member representing Ward No. 8 in Mandsaur. Although personal details such as his age are not known, it is likely that he is in his 50s. His wife, Sohan Bai holds the position of Sarpanch (village head). Mandsaur BJP district president Rajesh Dixit clarified that Dhakad had taken primary membership online but was not an active member of the party. Manohar Lal Dhakad Obscene Video: BJP Leader Caught in Compromising Position on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Police Register Case.

Dhakad gained national attention after a viral video showed him having sex with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on May 13. Nearby CCTV cameras captured the incident and quickly circulated on social media platforms, leading to widespread public outrage. The vehicle involved in the incident was registered in Dhakad's name, confirming his involvement. Authorities have filed an FIR against Dhakad and the woman under sections 296, 285, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Dhakad has been untraceable since the video surfaced.

