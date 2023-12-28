New Delhi (India), December 28 (ANI): Delhi University's Ramanujan College has issued an order making a certificate-cum-refresher course on Bhagavad Gita mandatory for its teaching and non-teaching staff. This has left a section of teachers miffed, who said this could lead to the propagation of "sectarian beliefs".

The 20-day course is scheduled to run till January 9, both online and offline, from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

In an email to the teaching staff, college principal SP Aggarwal wrote: "This course is in line with the setting up of the Indian Knowledge System Centre at the college. In view of this, it is our responsibility to first sensitise ourselves through such programmes."

It further said that the college will hold such programmes not only for Bhagavad Gita but also for the Vedas, which are part of the Indian Knowledge System.

Meanwhile, Teachers' outfit Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) has demanded the withdrawal of the mandatory registration.

In a statement, the DTF said Ramanujan principal SP Agarwal has "abused the powers vested in him to dictate" to all teachers and non-teaching staff to compulsorily register for and attend a refresher certificate course on Bhagavad Gita.

"Illegally coercing teachers and non-teaching staff to remain engaged till 6.30 pm beyond official duties and the added burden of conducting the ongoing semester examinations of students is unacceptable," it added. (ANI)

